1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and made a fire in the stove. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.66, thermometer 53, wind north northwest 1, clouds 3 with haze. The sun has but little strength. The weather feels as cold as it has done this winter. Got a letter from J.P. Smith by Joseph Stickney. He is in command of the Fashion. General Harney is on a scout and the white flags are pulled down. Smith has gone to New Orleans for the Seminole Chiefs who have promised to try and get the Indians to move.
1896: William Curry, Key West’s most highly esteemed citizen and business man, died. He was born Green Turtle Cay, Bahamas on Sept. 11, 1821 and came to Key West at 16. He entered the mercantile business in Key West and became Florida’s first millionaire. He was survived by his wife and eight children.
1898: The U.S. Atlantic Fleet arrived off Key West for winter training. The Battleship Maine, which had been in Key West since November, got underway to join the fleet.
1912: At 11 a.m. the parade commemorating the opening of the Overseas Railroad started from the corner of Simonton and Eaton streets.
1912: At 7:30 p.m., a banquet honoring the opening of the railroad was held at the Marine Barracks at which Mayor J.N. Fogarty presided as toastmaster. Gen. Robert Shaw Oliver, the personnel representative of President William H. Taft, read a message from the president. Henry M. Flagler also gave a speech.
1917: Franklin D. Roosevelt, assistant secretary of the U.S. Navy, with members of his staff, paid an official visit to the Naval Station and inspected the facilities. After the inspection, they left for Havana on the Destroyer MacDonald.
1954: Florida’s acting Gov. Charley Johns dedicated the new swimming pool at Key Colony Beach.
1974: Air Sunshine, which became Key West’s locally-owned and locally-based airline on Feb. 1, announced the signing of join-fare agreements with Eastern and Delta airlines.
1998: Key West City Commission approved an insurance plan that allowed city workers to take their domestic partners on the city’s insurance plan.