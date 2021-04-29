1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and went to the market and then walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 78, wind east southeast 3, clouds 3 with some hazy. Read papers. The barque Alma with a load of molasses of St. John’s New Brunswick which has been ashore on Pickles Reef and relived by the schooner Dart and sloop Dolphin came in about 2 p.m. Siesta.
1898: The USS Panther arrived in Key West with a Marine Corps battalion under the command of Lt. Col. Robert W. Huntington.
1905: Marcy B. Darnall and Thomas T. Thompson consolidated two newspapers The Citizen and the Inter-Ocean and published their first issue of The Key West Citizen.
1939: Movie star Gloria Swanson and a group of friends arrived on the yacht Vidou. They were guests of Mrs. Wallace Kirk, who took them on a tour of the city. Swanson lived in Key West as a little girl when her father was stationed at the Army Barracks.
1946: Movie producer David O. Selznick and movie star Jennifer Jones were guests at the La Concha Hotel.
1947: Jack Dietz announced that a contract for $62,900 had been let to build the 28-room Blue Marlin Motel on Simonton Street.
1968: The new bridge between Big Pine and No Name Key opened for traffic.
1982: Earl Adams and Neil Knowles were named Paul Harris Fellows by the Rotary Club of Key West.