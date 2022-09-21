Today in Keys History

Wickers Stadium, new in 1951.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Saturday, September 21st Standing by the Wind on the Larboard. Tack under a press of Canvas. Lat. 13.59 N. Long. 23.35 W. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 63 Gallons, Remains on Board 2386 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork. Exp. Provisions 75 lbs. Pork, 4 1/2 Gls. Beans, 4 1/2 Gls. Vinegar, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1900: A meeting was held to organize a board of trade. Dr. J.B. Maloney was elected temporary secretary and a committee composed of Mayor George Bartlum, George W. Reynolds and W. Hunt Harris was appointed to call on businessmen and urge them to cooperate.