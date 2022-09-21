1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Saturday, September 21st Standing by the Wind on the Larboard. Tack under a press of Canvas. Lat. 13.59 N. Long. 23.35 W. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 63 Gallons, Remains on Board 2386 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork. Exp. Provisions 75 lbs. Pork, 4 1/2 Gls. Beans, 4 1/2 Gls. Vinegar, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1900: A meeting was held to organize a board of trade. Dr. J.B. Maloney was elected temporary secretary and a committee composed of Mayor George Bartlum, George W. Reynolds and W. Hunt Harris was appointed to call on businessmen and urge them to cooperate.
1934: The Key West Historical Society was formed at an organizationally meeting at the Key West Library. The officers named were: Judge Jefferson B. Browne, president; M.E. Gilford, vice-president; H.T. Hunt Jr., recording secretary; Mrs. S. W. Douglas, treasurer and Mrs. Wallace B. Kirk, temporary historian.
1936: The wrecking tug Warbler from Key West floated the Norwegian steamship Jacob Christensen, which had been aground for two days on Pacific Reef.
1948: A Category 3 hurricane passed over Boca Chica Naval Air Station, where a barometer reading of 28.45 and sustained winds of 122 mph were recorded. The storm caused only minor damage in Key West.
1951: Mayor Louis M.J. Eisner dedicated the new Wickers Stadium before a crowd estimated at 3,000. The Miami Sun Sox and Havana Cubans played the first baseball game in the stadium.
1999: High wind from Tropical Storm Harvey caused Monroe County schools to close for the day.