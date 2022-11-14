1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose with the sun. After breakfast read Chitty and Bills and wrote to Father and Sister to go by the Sloop John Denison. Afterwards studying a case which will come next week. Obtained from William G. Porter the original letter from P.C. Greene acknowledging the debt due McLasky, Hagan & Company of Mobile, a power of attorney from the same to P & S and a certified account current between their house and Pardon C. Greene. After dinner took a nap and on awaking discovered a sloop to be beating up the harbor. On her arrival she proved to be the Spermaceti of Stoning, Captain Hiram Cleft, that had come out to remain as a regular wrecker on the Florida Reef. Robert B. Stannard and Dr. B.B. Strobel and family consisting of his wife and child and her sister came as passengers. After tea walked about and to bed about 9. Wind northeast and very cool.
1904: James A. Waddell died at age 65. He was born in Canada and came to Key West in 1881 to work at the John White Bank. He served as Mayor of Key West 1888 to 1889 and again 1895 to 1897.
1937: The Florida Keys Hurricane Monument on Upper Matecumbe Key was dedicated. The Monument was in memory of those who lost their lives in the Labor Day Storm of 1935 and the ashes of 23 of the victims were interned at the site.
1939: Key West Mayor Willard Albury was re-elected in the city elections. The other winners were: Archie Roberts, clerk; Ivan Elwood, chief of police; Alberto Camero, captain of night police; E.J. O. Roberts, treasurer; Samuel B. Pinder, tax collector/assessor; W.P. Archer, police justice; and city councilmen Ralph Boyden, Louis C. Brinton, John Carbonell Jr., William A. Freeman, Leonard S. Grillon, Glenwood Sweeting and E.A. Ramsey.
1959: The Monroe County Library on Fleming Street was dedicated and Karl Thompson who donated the land cut the ribbon as May Hill Russell, the library administrator, looked on.
1989: Police Officers Steve Hammer and Robert Allen were shot and wounded in a shoot out with a suspected drug dealer who was killed in the gun fight.