1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose with the sun. After breakfast read Chitty and Bills and wrote to Father and Sister to go by the Sloop John Denison. Afterwards studying a case which will come next week. Obtained from William G. Porter the original letter from P.C. Greene acknowledging the debt due McLasky, Hagan & Company of Mobile, a power of attorney from the same to P & S and a certified account current between their house and Pardon C. Greene. After dinner took a nap and on awaking discovered a sloop to be beating up the harbor. On her arrival she proved to be the Spermaceti of Stoning, Captain Hiram Cleft, that had come out to remain as a regular wrecker on the Florida Reef. Robert B. Stannard and Dr. B.B. Strobel and family consisting of his wife and child and her sister came as passengers. After tea walked about and to bed about 9. Wind northeast and very cool.

1904: James A. Waddell died at age 65. He was born in Canada and came to Key West in 1881 to work at the John White Bank. He served as Mayor of Key West 1888 to 1889 and again 1895 to 1897.