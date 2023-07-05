Today in Keys History

The Louise Maloney Hospital, 532 Fleming St., in 1910.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: Norman Sherwood killed John Wilson in a fight in a grog shop on Front Street, the first recorded murder in Key West.

1909: Dr. J.B. Maloney was appointed surgeon for the Florida East Coast Railway, and the company also engaged several beds at the Louise Maloney Hospital for the use of their employees.