1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.50.5, thermometer 87.3, calm, clouds 3. The Walker came in from the bay last night and brings the news that James Buchanan of Pennsylvania has been nominated by the Democratic Convention for President. A turtle laid last night near the old stump but the eggs were gone before I saw it. Read papers. P.M. Siesta. After tea went to Dr. S.F. Jones.
1893: Judge Angel Delono died. He was born in Santiago de Cuba on Dec. 16, 1824. He came to Key West in 1878 and served as Justice of the Peace and Monroe County Judge.
1909: R.G. Ross completed rebuilding the jetty in the Northwest Channel.
1914: Dr. J.G. Campbell, Surgeon Dentist, was located in the Campbell Building at 617 Fleming St., telephone 389. His specialties were gold crowns, bridge and plate work.
1966: Monroe County Mayor Gerald Saunders and Key West Mayor Kermit Lewin cut the ribbon to open the new showroom for K-T Motors on Eaton Street.