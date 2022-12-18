1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: The Schooner Mayflower is ready for sea and the Captain desired Brother to go on board which he did but he then decided that the schooner should not sail until tomorrow. The Sloop John Denison arrived from Charleston this morning. Mr. Porter and the Misses Reams came as passengers on her. Colonel Pardon Greene went over to Havana yesterday afternoon on one of the Spanish schooners from Charlotte Harbor and Richard Fitzpatrick went over in a smack. Received no letter or papers by the Denison for which I cannot account as she brought the mail and I know that there must be letters for me in Charleston. Wind northeast and blows quite fresh.

1862: The 47th Pennsylvania Regiment arrived in Key West on the steamer Cosmopolitan and relieved the 90th New York that sailed on the Cosmopolitan.