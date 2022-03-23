1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. LCDR Perry and his crew employed in inspecting Key West for a report to the Secretary of the Navy.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked part of the way to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 78, wind east northeast 3, clouds 4 with haze, a little rain last night. Matilda was quite sick with a sore throat and cold yesterday evening and all night. Gave her Acon and Bell alternate. She is not much better this morning. The vessels that went over to the Cay Sal Banks have returned but could not find the wreck. Brought of William Wall and Company one double gun for $8.00, it is a wire twist, gage 14 and the guard is broken off. It is a gun that was wrecked in the Crescent City. Read papers.
1894: Mason Moreno was named Postmaster of Key West.
1898: Rear Adm. Montgomery Sicard, Commander Atlantic Fleet on the USS New York anchored off Key West, was before a retirement board that relieved him on account of physical disability.
1924: The first six holes of the golf course on Stock Island were opened for play.
1941: Ed Ball, general manager of the Alfred I. Dupont estate, purchased 600 acres of land on Upper Matecumbe, Little Torch and Sugarloaf keys.
1954: The Key West City Commission voted to accept the 70-foot Riviera Canal from developers Golan, Helberg and Conley. To build the canal cost the developers $2 million.
1964: Former President Harry S Truman reviewed the Honor Guard at the Naval Station.
1979: Activist Lawrence Gomez had collected 3,000 petition signatures to abolish the City of Key West. Gomez told the City Commission that he would not submit the petition for verification or request a referendum because he did not want city employees to lose their jobs.
1993: Edward Knight, who founded Prudential Knight Realty 36 years before, sold his company to Carrier-Dickinson Realty. Knight continued to sell real estate for the firm.