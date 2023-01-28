Today in Keys History

Mitchell and Frances Wolfson in front of the Audubon House on Whitehead Street on Jan. 21, 1972.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1902: Nearly a dozen Key West-based sponging vessels were seized by British authorities for interloping and illegally gathering sponges on the Bahama Banks. They were turned over to U.S. authorities for trial.

1906: D.F. Hartman of West Virginia was arrested at Key West by the Secret Service for counterfeiting nickels, dimes, quarters and half-dollars. Hartman had been charged in his home state but had fled to the island to avoid capture.

Tags

Recommended for you