1839: L. Windsor Smith was named postmaster of Key West
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 about went to market and got some turtle and walked across the Key by the Lighthouse Road and up the beach to my usual turning place and home by the Fort. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.66, thermometer 68, wind northeast by north 3, clouds 2 with hazy. Read papers. In the afternoon walked with my wife to South Beach and round by the Fort.
1906: A sudden storm with heavy rains and winds up to 60 mph hit the island. Some boats were damaged, and two cigar factories were damaged by water after windows were blown out.
1906: After 14 days of testing, the DeForrest wireless telegraph was accepted by the U.S. Navy. The stations in the system were at Key West, Pensacola, San Juan, Porto Rico, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Colon, Panama.
1938: The new Overseas Highway using the railroad bridges from Lower Matecumbe to Big Pine Key opened.
1955: Albert Bosa revived the Comparsas dancers. They held rehearsals at the Cuban Club.
1964: Former President Harry S Truman dedicated a bridge at Duck Key, which was named for him.
1963: The Oldest Bar and Cistern Room at 428 Greene St. held its formal opening. The bar was the first “semi-open” gay business in Key West.
1974: The Key West Naval Station was closed in an emotion-packed ceremony in front of the Headquarters Building 124. Rear Adm. John H. Maurer ordered his flag hauled down ending 151 years of operations at the Station.
1975: The new East and West Wings of the Monroe County Library at 700 Fleming St. were dedicated. The speaker was Ralph Renick, News Director of WTVJ Television. Tennessee Williams, for whom the new auditorium was named, also attended.
1976: A memorial to Guy Bradley, Audubon game warden and Monroe County Deputy Sheriff killed in the line of duty, was dedicated at the Flamingo Visitors Center in the Everglades National Park. Bradley was shot and killed by outlaw feather hunters on July 8, 1905.