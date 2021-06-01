1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Woke at 4 and found it was raining slightly and did not walk, bathed. At 7:35 a.m. barometer 29.54, thermometer 83, wind southeast 3, clouds 10. Went up home about 10 a.m. and remained all day reading Harpers. Clouds all day with some light rain squalls. The Sloop of War Cyane went to sea in the forenoon. Wind east northeast 4.
1898: The hospital ship Solace sailed for New York with 86 sick and wounded sailors and Marines from the Army Hospital at the Convent.
1908: Gov. Napoleon B. Broward was in Key West on his campaign trip up the east coast of Florida.
1912: Capt. Charles Thompson on the fishing schooner Somoa, while fishing near the Seven-Mile Bridge, harpooned a whale shark and, after a struggle of eight hours, forced it on a sandbar and reported that it took five days for the shark to die. Capt. Thompson towed his catch to Miami where he was able to get it on shore. It measured 38 feet long and weight 26,594 pounds. He had the shark mounted and exhibited it around the country until its was accidentally destroyed in a fire in 1922.
1930: The Granday pineapple canning plant opened with 75 employees. The plant was owned by Thompson Industries and used pineapples from Cuba.
1952: John Dewey, famed educator and philosopher, died at 92. He had been a winter visitor to Key West for many years.
1983: Tennessee Williams’ younger brother, Dakin, announced he would file an objection in Monroe County Court to his brother’s will to attempt to gain control of the estate.
1995: The owners announced that the 178-room hotel under construction on Truman Annex would be part of the Hilton chain.