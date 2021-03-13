1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5:25 and walked across the island by Simonton Road and round by the Fort home and then bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.29.5, thermometer 81, wind south southwest 5, clouds 7. Put on cotton socks and thin coat. Read papers. About 4 p.m. the wind came out of the northwest with rain and blew fresh all night.
1911: The Riley Brothers Construction Company began work on the new Weather Station at Sand Key seven miles southwest of Key West.
1929: Malcolm Meacham, 45, financier and developer who owned the eastern end of Key West, jumped to his death from a New York hotel.
1953: Will R. Porter, 82, one of Key West’s most prominent citizens and scion of the Island’s pioneer family died in Miami. His father was Dr. J.Y. Porter, Florida’s first health officer, and he was a grandson of William Curry, Florida’s first millionaire. Porter was the former president of Florida First National Bank and at one time was the largest land owner on the Island.
1956: The Cuban Ferry, the City of Havana, sailed for the first time from the West India Fruit and Steamship Company’s new terminal in Toppino Harbor on Stock Island.
1968: John Carbonell, theater owner and former mayor of Key West, died.
1993: A fierce winter storm swept thought the Keys, uprooting trees, damaging buildings, boats and power lines. The wind reached gusts of 75 mph at Key West International Airport. The Dry Tortugas reported winds up to 109 mph. The storm also destroyed the Fat Albert blimps at U.S. Air Force Radar Station on Cudjoe Key.
1995: Buddy Owen of BO’s Fish Wagon held a grand-opening ceremony for its new location at the corner of William and Caroline streets.