1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:50 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 80, wind south southwest 2, clouds 2. Read Household Words. After tea Matilda and I went to Mrs. Stephen Mallory’s. Samuel Dougal and wife and Felix Senac and wife came in while we were there.
1909: A man died of leprosy in a house on Virginia Street. The house and all contents were destroyed by fire under the direction of Fire Chief Fulford.
1934: Pennsylvania Gov. Gifford Pinchot was made an honorary life member of the Long Key Fishing Club. The Governor and his party spent several weeks fishing at the club.
1955: A mysterious fire razed the living quarters of the Caribbean Club on Key Largo, killing Jo Selby of Miami.
1958: The dePoo Hospital at 918 Southard St. was formally opened.
1960: Mitchell Wolfson and family attended the formal opening and dedication of the Audubon House as Florida’s newest historical museum.
1965: Tom Ewell, star of radio, stage and screen, was a guest of Mrs. Gordon Seagrove for a few days.
1967: Key West Hand Print Fabrics opened their new building at the corner of Front and Simonton streets.
1986: Principal Theresa Axford announced that Mary Immaculate High School would close at the end of the school year.