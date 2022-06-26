1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, June 26th On my return to the Schooner I immediately hoisted the Boats in and made all Sail for Havanna. Having three Schooners and a Launch in Tow. At 10 a.m. anchored in the Harbour of Havanna, where we found the Grampus. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 120 Gallons, Remains on Board 520 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork.
1894: Walter C. Maloney Jr. died at 55. A Florida native, he served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War. He served as mayor of Key West from 1889 to 1891. He was also tax collector/assessor for Key West and Monroe County Attorney.
1914: Dr. J.Y. Porter, the State of Florida Health Officer, had his office at 417 Duval St.
1934: Arthur Gomez was re-elected state senator over William Albury. Also re-elected was Bernie C. Papy as state representative and Nathan C. Niles as a county commissioner.
1936: Judge Jeptha Vining Harris, of the Criminal Court of Record, died at 71.
1948: Harold Martin, governor of the Florida Kiwanis District, presented the charter to James M. Calloway, president of the new Key West Kiwanis Club.
1977: Florida Attorney General Robert Shevin and members of the Florida Keys Community College board broke the ground for the $3 million Fine Art Center.
1979: Ed Felton, co-owner of the A&B Fish Company and the A&B Lobster House, was installed as the 27th president of the Southeastern Fisheries Association at the group’s convention.
1980: Art McKee Jr. died at 69. He was one of the first men to gain fame for finding sunken Spanish treasure in the water of the Florida Keys. He founded the Museum of Sunken Treasure on Plantation Key.