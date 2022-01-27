1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:15 and walked to the Salt Pond and did not bathe because there was no water. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.74, thermometer 68, wind northeast 3, clouds 1. Received my fee in the case of the ship Isaac Allerton amounting to $1,669.47 from J.B. Browne and paid Wall and Company bill of $100.00, Robert P. Campbell bill $239.26, Bowne and Curry bill $144.22 and Oliver O’Hara for six months house rent to December 31, 1856 $120.00.
1857: The Schooner Florida, while loading cotton from a ship ashore at Caesar’s Creek, was burned to the waterline. While working at night, a globe lamp that was hung from the mast was accidentally knocked into the cargo hole and the ship was, in an instant, a blaze. The schooner was a total loss and the crew were all saved.
1949: The Army Barracks was transferred to the U.S. Navy. The 26-acre site on the western shore of Garrison Bight was used to build the Peary Court Navy housing.
1953: A red tide fish kill was reported 10 miles west of Key West. A 20-mile area with dead fish was reported by Fort Jefferson boat Capt. Joe Santini.
1981: Mary Thompson, one of Key West’s beloved matriarchs, died at her home at 92. She was a charter member of the Key West Art and Historical Society and active member of the Woman’s and Garden Clubs, and was married to Norberg Thompson.
1989: Don Pinder, The Key West Citizen’s premier photographer, retired after 35 years.
1998: The Monroe County Commission voted to accept a $100,000 grant for a transit greenway system that combine walkways and bike paths with mass transit.