1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: A light breeze springing up we are enabled to make a little headway against the Current and at 3 P.M., to my great satisfaction we discovered our Launch and First Cutter standing for the Schooner in company with a Shore Boat. At 4 they came alongside the Launch with a full load of Water. Dr. Ayres and the Rev. Mr. Coker came on board with Lt. Young. These Gentlemen reported the death of Mr. and Mrs. Winn, the Rev. Mr. Andrews and four of the Blacks during the last rains. On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 3346 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 54 lbs. Pork, 3 1/2 Gall. Beans, 4 Gall. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about 5:30 and bath. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.58, thermometer 82, wind northeast 1, clouds 2. I feel pretty well after my jaunt but I never want to be in so large a party again, it disconcerts me to see men drink so much and eat like hogs. When I go to hunt and am more than usually abstemious in my eating. I ate yesterday nothing but bread and cheese and apples. The other volume would not hold out to the end of the month so that I had to finish the month in a new one and I fear that the lines of this have faded too much for my eyes thought the paper is still good I have used the book for three years. Exchanged my old alarm clock for a new 8-day pendulum clock (alarm) paying $3.00 difference in the selling price, set it to running and it runs well. Read the answer to Captain Brown.
1899: The high wind destroyed a landmark when it blew down the large almond tree at the Custom House. The tree was planted by John P. Baldwin when he was Collector of Custom from 1853 to 1861.
1923: Florida Publishing Company, publisher of “Florida,” a Cuban weekly newspaper, was at 727 Whitehead St. Feliciano Castro was the editor and Juan P. Rolo was the manager.
1923: M.K. Gwyn was the surgeon on charge of the U.S. Marine Hospital.
1930: The U.S. Coast Guard, while chasing a rum-running boat near Key West, fired at the boat before it stopped and the three men were arrested. The men claimed that Willie (Twisteye) Demerritt had been shot and fell overboard. A search failed to find his body. The local authorities tried to charge the Coast Guard men with murder, but they were taken out of town and charges dropped. Demerritt was never seen again.
1951: Gov. Fuller Warren, speaking before approximately 1,200 people at Bayview Park, announced that the toll gate, which presents an economic barrier between Key West and the north, would be removed before the close of 1952, as per his promise made during the 1948 election campaign.