1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and went to market and on my return made a fire in the stove. The Babe much better, she is quite lively but she will not eat her mouth does not seem so sore nor is the inflammation as great. Her breath smells as if she had been salivated though she never took a dose of calomel. At 8:40 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 64, wind north northeast 2, clouds 4. Read papers. Mary Ann Porter and her mother spent the day. I walked to South Beach with Matilda and Mary Ann. James Filer and family came from Tallahassee in a brig. A Mr. Conely who married a Miss Combs niece of Mrs. and Captain Peter Swain of St. Marks who stayed about a week with us some years ago sent Matilda a note and six venison hams. The Babe is better.
1929: New York Yankee star Lou Gehrig and Gene Byrnes, cartoonist for the New York Herald Tribune, visited St. Joseph’s school for boys.
1941: Carl Bervaldi was elected chairman of the Monroe County Commission for the fourth time.
1941: Capt. Edward “Bra” Saunders, 75, died at his resident. Saunders was the fishing guide for Ernest Hemingway and “gang.” Hemingway used him as his model for the character Capt. Willie Adams in the novel “To Have and Have Not.”
1954: The U.S. Navy dedicated the new buildings of the Fleet Sonar School on the Naval Station. The school trained Navy personnel in anti-submarine warfare.
1959: Michael Sudakow, of Miami Beach, bought the La Concha Hotel for “about a half million dollars.”
1964: The Monroe County Board of Public Instruction named the new junior high school for Horace O’Bryant, superintendent of public instruction, in recognition of his 35 years of service to the school system.