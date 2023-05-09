1868: Henry Albury was appointed Postmaster of Key West.
1924: Monroe County voters who had not paid their poll tax for the year by this date would be ineligible for the June 3 primary election.
1925: Large, ocean-going steamships from three foreign nations were in port at Key West: the Schleswig-Holstein from Germany, the Omphale from France and the Olina from England.
1926: Renowned female impersonator and clothing designer Edmond de Bries modeled some of his fashion creations to an enthusiastic audience at the San Carlos Theater in Key West.
1926: The Right Rev. Cameron Mann, Bishop of South Florida, consecrated St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
1931: The church at 717 Simonton St., which has been under the jurisdiction of the Wesleyan Methodist of England, became a Presbyterian Church.
1936: A small-scale, experimental crawfish hatchery was started at the Key West Aquarium.
1969: Key West High School’s varsity baseball team defeated Lakeland, 3-0, to win the State Class A Championship played in Lakeland.
1972: A petition signed by 500 Key West residents was presented to the City Commission by Roosevelt Sands Jr., urging the city pool be opened by June 15. The pool had been beset by filtration issues that forced its closure many months earlier.
1980: The world premiere was held of “Assignment: Kill Castro” at the Cobb Cinema Twin Theater. The movie was a partly fictionalized version of Capt. Tony Tarracino’s life.