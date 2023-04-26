Today in Keys History

Aeromarine Airline’s plane Santa Maria.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1905: The Key West schooners Magnolia, Island Home, Rowena, Ruth, Reliance and Mount Vernon returned after having worked on the wreck of the Spanish ship Alicia, aground near Elliott’s Key. The cargo of the Alicia, consisting of silks, satins, linens, laces and other dress goods, along with a variety of liquors, was the richest salvaged in years.

1922: U.S. Navy aircraft located the missing Aeromarine seaplane Santa Maria near Andros Island, Bahamas, in good condition with all onboard alive and well. The plane was en route from Key West to Nassau when it ran out of fuel. Because Santa Maria had no wireless equipment, its crew could not communicate their plight.