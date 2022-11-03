1828: The first term of the Superior Court Southern Judicial District of the Territory of Florida was held in Key West.
1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary rose before the sun, read the “Acts.” I felt quite unwell when I arose and took a dose of Rhubarb Wine. Read Hammond. The dose I took this morning operated three times. After dinner read Stewart after tea played whist until near ten at which hour I went to bed. The wind from the northwest and the weather cool and pleasant.
1913: Future Commandant of the Marine Corp, Leonard F. Chapman Jr. was born in the Methodist Church Parsonage at 411 Simonton St.
1953: A record number of voters re-elected Mayor C.B. Harvey over three opponents. Delio Cobo and LouisCarbonnell were elected to the city commission. Two other commission seats were decided in a runoff election.
1954: Filming started on Tennessee Williams’ play the “Rose Tattoo.” The first day of shooting was at the house on Duncan Street next to Williams’ home.
1965: Mayor Kermit Lewin cut the ribbon to open the Sears store, in the new shopping center, on North Roosevelt Boulevard.
1970: Bill Carter of Marathon was elected to the county commission.
1981: A 2% tourist tax for Key West was approved by the voters. It was estimated that the tax would bring in $425,000 to $450,000 annually to be used to promote Key West as a tourist attraction.