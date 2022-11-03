Today in Keys History

General Leonard F. Chapman, Jr.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1828: The first term of the Superior Court Southern Judicial District of the Territory of Florida was held in Key West.

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary rose before the sun, read the “Acts.” I felt quite unwell when I arose and took a dose of Rhubarb Wine. Read Hammond. The dose I took this morning operated three times. After dinner read Stewart after tea played whist until near ten at which hour I went to bed. The wind from the northwest and the weather cool and pleasant.