1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, May 12th Light Variable Winds and pleasant. Had a general muster of the Crew and read the Articles of War. Lat. 26.41 N. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 4318 Gallons.
1898: Four sailors were killed when the USS Winslow was hit by Spanish gunfire in a battle at Cardenas, Cuba. They were buried in the Battleship Maine Plot in the Key West Cemetery. The dead were oiler John Varveres, cook Josiah Tunnel, fireman George Burton and fireman John Dneefe.
1910: The first spike was driven in the railroad from the Key West end at the railroad yard at Trumbo Island.
1959: Gulf Oil Corporation was drilling an oil well at the Marquesas Keys, 14 miles west of Key West. There was a 40-man force living on the work platform.
1972: An explosive test conducted by the U.S. Navy sunk the cruiser Wilkes Barre off American Shoals. The ship was positioned so that it would create an artificial fishing reef along with the destroyer Fred T. Berry, which was sunk a week earlier.
1976: The Florida Senate passed a resolution honoring the memory of John M. Spottswood.
1989: Frank Romano and Joe Liszka announced that Key West Aloe would move its cosmetics production to Florida City.