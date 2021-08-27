1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Winds still from the North and East. Lat. 37.18 Long. 39.20. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 115 Gallons, Remains on board 3403 Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 54 lbs. pork, 4 gls. Whiskey, 3 1/2 gls. Beans.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Yesterday morning rose at 2:30 and called by for Alexander Patterson and went down to the office where I changed my clothes. Quite a heavy squall fell while on my way down but my Gutta Pucha coat kept me dry. About 3:30 shoved off from Filor’s wharf in Davis’ boat. C. Johnson, Alexander Patterson, Flex Senac, William Pinkney, James C. Clapp and myself and Negro boy Yak. It was a flood tide and perfectly calm so that we drifted above Bowne and Curry’s wharf, and it was near six before we got away from the town and ran down to Woman’s Key with a very light air and landed at the west end near to which dug a nest of fresh turtle eggs and walked down to the east end. I got a double shot at a flock of Marlin and got eight and William Pinkney two. I afterwards killed one more and Pinkney got six Godwits, Alexander Patterson killed three or four, Senac had a violent headache all morning but was better in the evening. We had a fine stew made of the birds and made a hearty dinner and had a fine run back with a nice breeze from the north.
1966: Capt. Peter S. Knight, a Key West native, was killed in action in Vietnam. Capt. Knight graduated from Key West High School and the University of Florida.
1971: The abandoned lighthouse at the entrance to the Northwest Channel, frequently referred to as used by Ernest Hemingway, was destroyed by fire.
1976: Capt. James E. McCardell relieved Capt. Robert H. Lovelace as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.