1833: A fire started in the house of Capt. Pardon Greene and destroyed the adjacent hotel and six of eight houses, together with the money sent to purchase the cargo of the Pulaski, which wrecked on the reef. Loss was estimated at $50,000.
1845: Dade Lodge No. 14 of the Free and Accepted Masons was chartered with O.S. Noyes as the first Master.
1856: William Hackley, 50-year-old married attorney, recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 clouds 10 with light rain and did not bathe. At 8:45 a.m. barometer 29.33, thermometer 67, wind north 3, clouds 7. Got up home two barrels of Scotch coal from A.F. Tift. Read paper and Law magazine.
1896: May Johnson, 20-year-old single school teacher, recorded in her diary: I arose at 7 o’clock, dressed, did work, had breakfast, swept upstairs and sitting room, did washing, wrote to Everest, read awhile, dressed, Charlie and I went to La Brisa to the circus, had much time, went down to Curry’s in carriage with Bertha, [illegible], Mr. Fritot, he wanted us all to go to La Brisa again, Mr. Curry said “no”, so I went to his, L. wasn’t there, met them in car, they asked me to go to La Brisa, I went, much time.
1900: E.H. Gato opened a new cigar factory that made cigars using the mold method. The factory opened with a few hands but later expanded to 100 employees.
1963: The State Park Board announced the receipt of the 61 acres on Bahia Honda Key given by Monroe County for the new park, which with land already held by the state totaled 74 acres.
1974: Reconnaissance Wing One officially moved to Naval Air Station Key West when six RA5C Vigilante aircraft arrived from their former base at Albany, Georgia. The Wing and its ten squadrons brought 2,500 military personnel and their dependents to Key West.
1984: The Key West Beach Club, a 58-unit luxury condominium, at 1500 Atlantic Blvd., was approved by the City Commission.
1985: May Hill Russell, who guided the effort to build the Monroe County Library Public Library on Fleming Street, died at 75. After her death, the library was named for her.
1991: Fat Albert, the tethered communication/surveillance balloon at the Cudjoe Key Air Force Base, broke loose and, after drifting north, was brought down over the Everglades.
1996: Parvan Bakardjiev, former director of the Monroe Count Fine Arts Council, pleaded no contest to petty theft charges rather than face trial for allegedly stealing from the organization he headed.