1852: Carysfort Reef Lighthouse was first lighted.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 80, wind north northwest 3, clouds 7. Wrote to Mother. Wrote to L. Campbell and Company enclosing $1.00 for Chapman’s Principie. Mailed a letter from Matilda to Mrs. Lightborne and Miss Juliana Floker in Savannah. Paid John Porter auction bill of $6.60. Filed a petition for sale of the bark Balaklava. Sent by Captain Richard W. Cussins for piano strings. The steamer Isabel got in about 4 and the Steamer Florida left very soon after she arrived. Went round to Alexander Patterson’s after tea with Matilda and children and had music.
1911: Dr. J.N. Fogarty was Mayor of Key West. The other city officers were: City Clerk M.S. Moreno, City Auditor D.J. Curry, City Attorney E.M. Semple, City Treasurer Charles Curtis, Police Justice Charles Knowles, Chief of Police Whitmore J. Gardner, City Assessor R.E.L. McClintock, Collector of Revenues Eugene L. Albury, Chief Fire Department H.G. Fulford, City Sexton J.N. Collins, Health Officer Dr. S.D.W. Light, Sanitary Inspector Lemuel Baker, Jailer Wm. McCook and Meat Inspector Dr. J.B. Gilpin.
1926: Famous violinist Ephraim Zimbalist appeared in the auditorium of the Monroe County High School under the auspices of the Art Society.
1933: Edmund H. Harvey was building a fishing lodge that was known as “Sombrero Lodge” on the 51 acres he owned on Key Vacas.
1953: City Electric’s power line to Big Pine Key was energized to bring commercial power to the Lower Keys for the first time.
1955: Dr. Frank Pinder, a Key West native, was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Law by Monrovia College, Liberia, West Africa. Dr. Pinder was chief agriculturist, U.S. Operation Mission in Liberia.
1967: Monroe County dedicated sub-courthouses in Plantation Key, Marathon and the courthouse annex in Key West. Florida’s Secretary of Agriculture was speaker at all three dedications starting at 10 a.m. at Plantation, 2 p.m. at Marathon and 4 p.m. at Key West.