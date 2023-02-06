1917: Polk’s Key West City Directory for 1917-18 listed 16 coffee shops in the city.

1954: James Silver of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that the Key deer population was around 90, triple from the 30 that remained in 1950 when protection efforts began. He noted, though, that for a truly successful recovery, lands would have to be acquired as a permanent and safe habitat for the endangered deer.