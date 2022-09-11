1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Wednesday, September 11th Pleasant Trade winds, observed considerable quantities of Gulf Weed, an indication of our being in the Sargasso Sea. Lat. 28.07 N. Long. 35.09 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3061 1/4 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 70 lbs. Pork, 169 lbs. Bread 4 1/2 Gls. Rice,4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1932: Rear Adm. George P. Colvocoresses died at 85. He was Commandant of the Key West Navy Yard from 1904 to 1905.