1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.52.5, thermometer 85, wind south southeast 2, clouds 9. The U.S. Propeller Dispatch came in yesterday from Pensacola and is filling her coal. She is bound to New York. The ship Diadem is on shore at Looe Key loaded with assorted cargo and bound to New Orleans. A cargo of goods came down yesterday. The sloop Saratoga, Captain Lilton came in about 9 a.m. Read American Scientific Discovery. A heavy squall passed to the north at 5 p.m.
1905: The Island City Bank was organized and the following officers were elected: George S. Waite, president; C.R. Pierce, vice president and E.M. Martin, cashier. The board of directors were: T.A. Sweeting, J.M. Phipps, J.T. Sawyer and Richard Peacon.
1914: The U.S. Marine Hospital was located at the corner of Fleming and Emma streets. G.M. Gutierrez was the surgeon in charge and S.D.W. Light was the medical officer in command. Dr. Light was also in charge of the U.S. Quarantine Station.
1927: The new Overseas Highway from Key West to Big Pine Key was opened for traffic. An estimated 1,000 cars with 4,000 passengers made the round trip.
1934: Election returns showed that Allen B. Cleare Sr. was elected to the school board and Allan Cleare Jr. was elected county solicitor. Ralph K. Johnson was also elected to the school board.
1953: A waterspout slashed through Key West turning over a Martin P5M seaplane at the Naval Air Station at Trumbo Point, smashing 16 windows at Key West High school on White Street and slicing in half a 2-foot tree on Johnson Street.
1980: The city and county governments requested Florida Gov. Bob Graham to apply for federal assistance for the tourism industry. The publicity about the 100,000 Cuban refugees that had landed in Key West had cut the tourism industry in half.
1989: The Key West Citizen changed from an afternoon to a morning newspaper with the first morning edition.
1997: Representatives from 47 nations were attending a drug summit hosted by the Joint Interagency Task Force East at the Truman Annex of the Naval Air Station.