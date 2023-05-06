Today in Keys History

Attendees at the Woman’s Club 25th anniversary celebration in 1940.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1856: No rain had fallen at Key West for two months, and cistern water was rapidly diminishing. The dry weather was promising for a good salt crop, though, and if it continued it was thought the salt works might produce upwards of 100,000 bushels.

1926: Kate, a beloved mule employed by the City of Key West for 15 years to pull carts, died in her stable next to City Hall. Kate’s caretaker, Ben Saunders, was greatly grieved over her death.