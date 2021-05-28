1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.40, thermometer 84, wind south southwest 2, clouds 2. The Orissaba got in from Grey Town. She brings the news that Costa Ricans lost 1,500 men by cholera which broke out shortly after the battle of Rivas and that they have retreated and offered peace which Walker will only make upon condition that they pay him $3,000,000. The route is open to Californians and passengers came through. Walker is in want of provisions 12 of his officers came on different duties. The uniform is a frock of blue cloth with brass buttons like the U.S. Artillery uniform. The USS Potomac and USS Susquehanna moved in nearer the fort. The USS Fulton went over to Havana for bread. Argued the case of McLean’s administration and the wharf suit.
1900: Alfred R. Monsalvatge died in Key West. He was a merchant and had served as mayor of Key West from 1883 to 1885.
1940: In a run-off election, R.W. Craig was elected county commissioner for the fifth district.
1968: The winners in the Democratic primary run-off were Bobby Brown, sheriff, and Wilhelmina Harvey, school board.
1980: More than 250 fishermen protested at the Federal Building on Simonton Street over the federal government’s seizure of their boats for taking part in the Mariel boatlift.
1980: The replica Spanish galleon used by treasure salvors as a museum and headquarters sank at the dock at the end of Front Street.
1987: Gen. Rafael del Pino Diaz, a top-ranking Cuban Air Force officer, defected from Cuba and landed with his family the Naval Air Station in a small private plane.
1989: Jack Armstrong, who billed himself as the “All American Boy,” died at 85. He had been a resident of Key West for 38 years and wrote the song “Key West Welcomes You.”
1994: The San Carlos Institute held a special 80th birthday for Benildes Remond Sanchez, who spent 25 years at the Institute as teacher and principal.