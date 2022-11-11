1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun and read “Acts” until 10 when I went up to the courthouse and remained until one the Judge granted a recess until 3. The Judge appointed myself, Braden and Pascal B. Prior to defend James Fearn and Charles Green indicated for receiving stolen goods knowingly and for keeping a disorderly house. Green told me he would pay for my defending him. Charles E. Hawkins was arraigned today for the murder of William. A. McRea on the 24 day of May 1828. The Jurors were sworn in voir dire and with but two exceptions and made up and expressed opinions in the case there is not the most distant possibility of trying him in this district. A motion was made by the attorneys for the prisoner (Fontaine, Thurston and Braden) to dismiss him on the last day of the present term under the 12th section of the act of 1828 relating to crimes and misdemeanors which was set for argument on Thursday next. Thomas Green was arraigned for perjury and was remanded until 3 when the case came on and he was found not guilty. Rathbone, captain of one of the fishing smacks from Mystic, died this morning. The Revenue Cutter Pulaski, Captain Joseph Swiler, arrived this morning. The court adjourned at half past four until 10 tomorrow. Played whist until 10. The weather all day has been very sultry and scarce any wind until 7 p.m. it commenced raining and continued for more than an hour.
1890: Comm. J.H. Winn, Commander Naval Base Key West, moved into the newly built commandant’s quarters (now known as the Little White House).
1940: County prosecutor Allan B. Cleare Jr. dismissed all charges against Karl Tanzler aka Count von Cosel. Tanzler had been charged with keeping the body Elena Hoyos Mesa in his home for seven years.
1980: Heavy rain began about 8 a.m. and lasted for the next 24 hours at a rate of about one to two inches an hour. The total recorded by the Weather Bureau was 21.76 inches. Wide spear flooding occurred throughout the city. One man water-skied down Duval Street behind a red Volkswagen and passed a wildly cheering crowd at Sloppy Joe’s.