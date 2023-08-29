Today in Keys History

Kim Graham’s third-grade classroom at Harris School, 1962-1963.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1858: Philip J. Fontaine, grocer and ship chandler, died at 50. He had served three terms as Mayor of Key West.

1864: John Whitehead died in New York, where he was vice president of an insurance company. He had been with John Simonton, John Fleming and Pardon Greene, the first American owners of Key West.