1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Thursday, September 19th At 7 P.M. being in the Lat. of St. Anthony, I deemed it imprudent to run during the Night, more especially as the weather was quite thick and hazy, therefore Hove Too for the Night, and at Day Light stood away to the Southward, but saw nothing of the Island. Lat. 16.33 N. Long. 26.05 W. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 63 Gallons, Remains on Board 2512 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 60 lbs. Beef, 36 lbs. Flour, 18 lbs. Raisins, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1911: William Kerr, the leading architect/builder of Key West, died at 75. Some of his major projects were the Monroe County Courthouse, Custom House and the First National Bank at the corner of Duval and Front streets.