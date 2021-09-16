1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: When I was at this Port in the Cyane during the preceding year, the usual offer of a Salute was made with the Proviso that Gun-for-Gun would be returned, but to our astonishment The Governor informed the officer who waited upon him (which was myself) that he was instructed by the King, his Master, to consider American Ships of War inferior to those of other Nations in as much as they belonged to a Republic and consequently their Salutes were not to be returned Gun-for-Gun, several others of our National Vessels were treated in the same manner, of course no Salute was fired and the Governor was deservedly treated with contempt. On my arrival at the same Port in the Command of the Shark I directed Mr. Montgomery who called on the Governor not to make the customary offer of a Salute, but on his taking leave, the Lieut. Governor (who was in Command, the Governor being absent) observed that if I would honour the Town with a Salute, it would be most cheerfully returned. That since the organization of the Cortes Affairs had materially changed, and they now considered it an honour to be placed on a footing with the Government of the United States, under these auspices I fired a Salute which was promptly returned by a like number of Guns. My remarks on this Town, Harbour, etc., were so full at my last visit that I have nothing now to say, no change appears to have taken place except in a political point. The people have become free in their own opinions, indeed they seem to enjoy many of the rights and privileges of Freemen but are yet measurably labouring under the Heraldom of despotism. They elect their own municipal officers, appoint deputies to the Cortes, and enjoy the rights of prosperity [...][Transcriber’s note: It appears that Commander Perry mistakenly wrote the entry for Sept. 15 as Sept. 16, wrote no entry for Sept. 17, then skipped to Sept. 18, 1821.]
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:50 having been awakened before the alarm by the steamer Raveswood a small boat bound for Mobile to run between that town and Blakely. Walked to the Barracks mosquito were bad. Little rain at night. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 86.5, wind east 1, clouds 5. The steamer George Law got ashore inside of Conch Reef and hovered over 80 tons of coal and gave the Skinner $500.00 to pilot him out. There was a small sale in the morning. I bought $8.00 of china ornament for the house and gave Sarah and Aletta Patterson some. There was a box sold yesterday with a fine assortment, Henry Albury bought it. There were several light rains.
1897: John J. Philbrick died at 57. He was from Keane, New Hampshire and came to Key West in the U.S. Navy during the Civil War. At the time of his death, he was president of Key West Street Car Company and the Key West Gas and Electric Light Company.
1923: The new Monroe County High School on White Street was dedicated before a large crowd in the auditorium. The main speaker was Dr. William R. Warren, Superintendent of Public Instruction.