Today in Keys History

Florida East Coast Railway, Key West Extension.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1906: Commander Beehler of Naval Station Key West reported the receipt at the wireless telegraph station of an eight-word message from Colon, Panama, over 1000 miles away.

1908: A train of the East Coast Railroad crossed the Long Key viaduct and reached Knight’s Key, the farthest south any U.S. train had ever before been.