Today in Keys History

Ted Williams with two bonefish in Islamorada.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Public Library

1855: Florida Gov. J.E. Broome signed a law passed by the Legislature that made it illegal for any Free Black person who arrived at Key West by ship to leave the dock. If they did, they faced arrest, and the master of the vessel was liable for any fines or costs of their punishment.

1861: The State of Florida seceded from the Union. Key West remained loyal to the Union, the only Southern city to remain in the United States during the Civil War.