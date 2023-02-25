Today in Keys HIstory

Former Samaritan Hall at 715 Whitehead St. The building was razed around 1970.

 Picture provided by Monroe County Library

1828: William Pinckney, Collector of Customs, completed a census and reported a population of 421.

1875: The 1874 crop of Key Largo pineapples was reported to be 250,000, and, with new plantings, it was thought the 1875 crop would be near 300,000.

