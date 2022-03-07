1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, March 7th Weather more pleasant, embraced the opportunity of Turning our Fore Rigging in afresh. Lat. 27.27 N. Long. 74.00 W. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on Board 4950 Gallons. Exp. of Provisions 61 lbs. Bread, 70 lbs. Beef, 28 lbs. Flour, 15 lbs. Raisins, 4 Gls. Spirits.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and went down to get letters but found that the steamer Isabel had not got in. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 78, wind north northeast 3, clouds 3. The Isabel got in about 10 a.m. Got papers and third number of Putnam’s, no Godey I must write. Read papers.
1898: At the Convent of Mary Immaculate, Sister M. Florentine and Sister M. Simon observed the silver anniversary of their service to the church.
1904: Key West Police Officer Clarence K. Till was killed in a shootout with Dutchy Melbourne. Till had answered a call of a disturbance at a coffee shop on White Street caused by Melbourne and his gang.
1908: W.A. Gwynn was appointed city engineer, with compensation only for services rendered.
1923: Judge William Hunt Harris was buried from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. He was born in Louisiana and came to Key West at the age of 20. He had served Monroe County in the Florida House and Senate, of which he was president in 1907, and also served as Key West Police Court Judge for 14 years. At the time of his death, he was Judge of the Criminal Court.
1939: As part of the renovation and construction by the WPA, crews began painting the Monroe County Court House on Whitehead Street white.
1952: President Harry S Truman arrived for his 11th working vacation in Key West and his last as the nation’s Chief Executive Officer.