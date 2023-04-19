1832: Ornithologist John James Audubon left from Charleston on board the Revenue Cutter Marion, bound for the Florida Keys.
1917: Fire destroyed 18 houses known as the Murray Property at the corner of United and Thomas streets.
1923: The Arthur Sawyer Post of the American Legion at Key West had raised enough funds to move the YMCA building at Fort Taylor to a new location at the corner of Whitehead and Southard streets, where it would serve as their new post.
1955: Dorothy Raymer returned to The Key West Citizen as society editor. She previously held the post from 1951 to 1952.
1980: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service purchased 7,000 acres of North Key Largo to establish the Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge. One of the primary goals of the acquisition was to aid the recovery of the endangered American crocodile, of which it was estimated only 400 to 500 survived.
1982: The roadblock, established by the U.S. Border Patrol to check the citizenship of everyone leaving Monroe County, continued despite efforts by locals to have it removed.
1990: French President Francois Mitterand and President George H.W. Bush met at Ocean Reef on Key Largo. They proposed that the 16 NATO allies hold a summit to discuss the changing face of Europe.