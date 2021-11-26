1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: A continuance of the weather of yesterday. At Day Light, Joseph Lee fell from the Head overboard, Rounded Too, and picked him up, he having been fortunate enough to gain the Life Buoy which had been cut away the moment the alarm was given. Lat. 12.27 Long. 47.24. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 2713 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 67 lbs. Pork, 45 lbs. Bread, 70 lbs. Flour, 3 1/2 Gls. Beans, 4 1/2 Gls. Whiskey. Broached one bbl. of Pork.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked as far as the Barracks where it commenced to rain and by the time I got home I was pretty damp. At 8:25 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 79.5, wind east southeast 3, clouds 4. Captain Shaw came up and got his land warrants and gave me $5.00 to pay P. Willims, I do not charge him anything. Tried the case of the Joseph Hale. Afternoon read papers. Mr. Jardelle spent the evening.
1890: Key West, with a population of 18,786, was the largest city in Florida. The largest employers were the cigar factories making hand-rolled cigars with Cuban tobacco, which employed more than 2,000 workers. The second industry was sponge fishing, which had about 100 boat with more than 500 men employed.
1901: The Key West Board of Aldermen ordered the mayor to appoint a dog catcher and to rigidly enforce the leash law.
1954: Julias Raab, Chancellor of Austria, paid a short visit to Key West and was met by Mayor C.B. Harvey. The Chancellor and his party drove from Miami, stopping at the Theater of the Sea before arriving for a reception at Fort Taylor Officers Club.
1962: President John F. Kennedy, Florida Gov. Ferris Bryant, the Joint Chief of Staff and the Atlantic Area Commanders of the Army, Air Force and Navy arrived in Key West to review the military installations and troops that had been part of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
1974: Wilhelmina Harvey was unanimously elected chairman of the District School Board of Monroe County during the organizational meeting.