1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, August 8th Commences with moderate breezes from the Southward and Eastward and pleasant weather. Crew variously employed, at Sun Set mustered the Crew at quarters. From 8 to Midnight moderate breezes and cloudy weather with Lightning, at 10 hoisted the Flying Jib to give the Vessel the proper cant, at 11 the Vessel swung to the Ebb Tide, hauled down the Flying Jib and stowed it. Middle part light breezes from the Southward and Eastward and cloudy weather, set up the Fore and Main Rigging. From 8 to 12 moderate winds from the Eastward and pleasant weather, sent down the Fore Top Gallant Yard, Crew employed rattling down the Rigging, etc., Carpenters repairing the Cutter, Launch watering, six black men employed from the Shore as a Launches Crew, received on board 400 Gallons water, 100 lbs. Fresh Beef, 80 lbs. Soft Bread and a proportion of Vegetables. On the Sick List 8.
1884: William Whitehead died in New Jersey at 74. He came to Key West with his brother, John, who owned a quarter interest in the island. In 1829, he completed the first survey of the Island of Key West. He had served as Collector of Customs and Mayor of Key West before he returned to his native New Jersey.
1950: Three cases of polio were reported among U.S. Navy dependents, and all three are hospitalized in Miami.
1960: Key West policeman Sam Cagnina was arrested for armed robbery after he held up Ringside Billiard Parlor at 922 Truman Ave.
1987: Superintendent of Schools A.J. Hernriquez named Tommy Roberts principal of Key West High School.
1989: In a special referendum, voters approved an increase of 1% in the sales tax. The new rate of 7% was set for the next 15 years.
1998: The USCG Joshua Appleby (WEM 556) was launched. It was named for the keeper of the Sand Key Lighthouse who was killed by the hurricane Oct. 11, 1846.