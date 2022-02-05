Today in Keys HIstory

1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 6 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.63, thermometer 71, wind east 3, clouds 5. Went up to Judge Thomas F. King’s office and argued the points made yesterday. Went to the Fort with Matilda and the children. The work is progressing rapidly. Read Law Register.
1902: James Frank was given life in prison for the murder of Deputy Sheriff Frank Adams.
1905: The County Road name was changed to Flagler Boulevard.
1927: Michael Culmer, 105-year-old native of the Bahamas, died. He had been in Key West for 56 years and may have been the oldest man in the U.S.
1929: The U.S. Navy, using the submarine S-4, began testing a submarine escape device known as the Momsen Lung. The tests were conducted near Smith Shoals.1953: The Key West City Commission approved a resolution changing the name of Salt Pond Road between Truman Avenue and Virginia Street to Jose Marti Drive.
1954: John W. Roberts, George McDonald and Paul Roberts were honored at the regular meeting of the Tiger Hose Company No. 3 for their more 50 years of service to the Volunteer Fire Department. Otto Kirchheiner made the presentations.
1955: Construction began on a development at the east end of Flagler Avenue that was named the “Gold Coast of Key West.” The development had more than 40 homes with deep water canals suitable for large yachts.
1971: The new 200-unit high-rise housing project on Kennedy Drive was named the Senior Citizen Plaza.
1984: An international trade conference between the United States, Japan, Canada and the European Community was held over the weekend at the Cheeca Lodge in Islamorada.
1986: U.S. District Judge William O. Mehrtens ruled the wreckage of the Nuestra Senora de Atocha belonged to Treasure Salvors, the firm that found the galleon 45 miles west of Key West.
1995: The U.S. Postal service announced that it would issue a commemorative stamp honoring the late Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Key West resident Tennessee Williams.
1998: Police Chief John Kirvan quit after three months on the job because of threatening phone calls.