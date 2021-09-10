1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: I intended to have gone to Sea today but the Consul, Mr. March, could not arrange our business owing to the greater part of the day being the Sabbath. On the Sick List 5.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:15 and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.59, thermometer 85.5, wind northeast 2, clouds 7. There was a small sell of goods in the morning. Got a pair of surveyors boots from James Filor. Alexander Patterson and Sister Sarah dined with us and she spent the day with Matilda.
1897: Outgoing Mayor James A. Waddell gave the oath of office to Mayor elect Dr. John B. Maloney, who then administered oaths to the other city officers.
1960: Hurricane Donna, a major Category 3 storm passed over the Middle Keys, causing extensive damage. On Conch Key a barometric reading of 27.55 was recorded. Some locations on the Keys estimated sustained winds of 140 mph with tides on Upper Matecumbe 9 to 13.5 feet above normal.
1917: Dr. J.N. Fogarty, who had been commissioned as a captain in the Army reserve, left for Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
1974: The winners in the Democratic primary were William A. Freeman Jr., state representative and Paul E. Esquinaldo, county judge.
1978: Mayor Sonny McCoy water skied from Key West to Havana. It took him six hours and 10 minutes to cover the 110 miles.
1983: The new 16-ton monument at the Southern Most Point was dedicated.
1987: The U.S. Navy and Florida Keys Memorial Hospital broke ground for the new Navy medical building at the Hospital.