1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, April 29th Fresh breezes and pleasant. At 3 p.m. Spoke and Boarded the Spanish Schooner Peramie Six days from Vera Cruz with Troops bound back to Vera Cruz for water having had her Caskets Stove in a Gale. Some time Boarded the American Brig Morris 19 days S from Baltimore bound to Vera Cruz — no news. Latter part pleasant. Lat. 22.04 N. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on board 5415 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and went to market. Caught two hens and sent to Oliver O’Hara, sent two to Mrs. Tift, could not catch the rooster she is to have. Last night there was a shower came up from the southwest. At 8 wind east southeast 3, clouds 4. Mosquitoes pretty thick. Did not pack anything as I have but one day’s work for Catalan.
1898: The USS Panther arrived in Key West with a Marine Corps battalion under the command of Lt. Col. Robert W. Huntington.
1905: Marcy B. Darnall and Thomas T. Thompson consolidated two newspapers, The Citizen and the Inter-Ocean, and published their first issue of The Key West Citizen.
1939: Movie star Gloria Swanson and a group of friends arrived on the yacht Vidou. They were guests of Mrs. Wallace Kirk, who took them on a tour of the city. Swanson lived in Key West as a little girl when her father was stationed at the Army Barracks.
1946: Movie producer David O. Selznick and movie star Jennifer Jones were guests at the La Concha Hotel.
1968: The new bridge between Big Pine and No Name Key opened for traffic.
1982: Earl Adams and Neil Knowles were named Paul Harris Fellows by the Rotary Club of Key West.