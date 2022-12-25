1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun, studied the case of Oliver O’Hara vs. Brig Halcyon. After breakfast took a sail in a new boat sent out for the Inspector at Indian Key. Took him myself. The Schooner Milo went to sea today. Captain Moore took the letters which I wrote to Father and Mother. About 20 persons sat down to dinner at David C. Pinkham’s. The two Mrs. Westcotts and Mrs. Pinkham and Miss Foote sat down to the table. It is the first time I have eaten dinner in the company of ladies on this Key. Several of the party got a little merry but not much so. There were persons parading the streets till a late hour firing guns and whooping and hollering in honor of the day. The Sloop Martha Jane sold today, was purchased by Captain Jacob Houseman for $400 dollars. Wind east northeast, weather pleasant.
1830: Joseph Beverly Browne arrived on the Island of Key West from his native Virginia. He was a member of the St. Joseph convention in 1838 that wrote the first constitution for the State of Florida. He also served as U.S. Marshall, Clerk of the U.S. Court, member of the Florida legislature, postmaster and mayor of Key West.
1832: Father Sanson K. Brunot held the first Episcopal services on the island and the first organized church services in the young city of Key West.
1899: The Christmas sermon by Father Gilbert Higgs of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church was delivered to a very large congregation.
1907: The Salvation Army distributed 75 baskets of food to the poor of the city.
1908: St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church and Holy Innocents Episcopal Church held midnight services.
1933: Manhattan Cafe was offering a Christmas dinner of turkey and dressing with all the trimmings for 65 cents.