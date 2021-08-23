1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: A continuance of light airs making but little progress. Lat. 37.67 Long. 46.43. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on board 4213 Gallons. Provisions, 135 lbs Bread, 27 lbs. Flour, 10 lbs. Raisins, 66 lbs. Beef, 4 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 my heel too sore to walk, bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 87, calm, clouds 6, had several light squalls yesterday and light wind from about north all day. Left with Edward Howe $5.00 being the balance due Dennis on the settlement and which I did not have with me at the time. Annie’s birthday being tomorrow she had some children to tea with her. Went to Alexander Patterson’s after tea. Wore my shoe down at the heel all day.1904: Robert Gabriel was elected president of the Roosevelt and Fairbanks Republican Club.
1906: George Bowne Patterson was the postmaster. The other employees of the post office were: Harry C. Cantwell, assistant postmaster; Carrie E. Watson, registry clerk; A.H. Smith, mailing clerk; James D. Roberts Jr., mailing clerk; L.E. Blackwell, mailing clerk; Marie L. Cappick, stamp clerk; Angela Hayman, general delivery clerk; William S. Kuckhahn, carrier; Nace McGee, carrier; Benjamin D. Jenks, carrier, Ira B. Michael, carrier and Primo F. Sola, substitute carrier.
1933: Emergency Relief Council worker’s pay was increased from 18 cents an hour to a rate of 30 cents per hour.
1938: Sammy Manning, pianist and composer, wrote a symphonic march titled “Key West.”
1967: Key West Towers, Key West’s largest apartment complex, was completed after three years of planning and 18 months of construction. The three-building complex on South Roosevelt across from Smathers Beach had a third of the 201 units rented.
1970: Monroe County Commission took their first look at the new County Master Plan. The comprehensive plan, a 201-page document prepared by Milo Smith and Associates of Tampa, will be used by the commission as a steering device for at least the next six years.