1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, May 15th Wind Still ahead. Lat. 26.45 N. Expenditures of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 4069 Gallons.
1854: John Simonton, the first American owner of the Island of Key West, died in Washington, DC.
1930: The preliminary census figures for the county showed 13,118. The Chamber of Commerce claimed the figures were considerably below the real total.
1941: Paramount photographers who had been in town shooting scenes for the movie “Reap the Wild Wind” left for Hollywood.
1947: Work started on building a camp for Boy Scouts on a seven-acre track on West Summerland Key.
1957: Mayor C.B. Harvey cut the ribbon to open the new Food Fair supermarket at 2506 N. Roosevelt Blvd.
1961: Thirteenth Street was changed to Kennedy Drive and Fifth Street was changed to Macmillian Drive commemorating the meeting of President John F. Kennedy and British Prime Minister Harold Macmillian in Key West.
1978: The First Federal Savings and Loan building on Kennedy Drive opened for business.
1983: Florence Rabon, former newspaper reporter and civic leader died at the age of 76. For 20 years she was the Key West feature and social columnist for the Miami Herald.
1985: The Salvation Army held a ground breaking for their facilities on Flagler Avenue.
1985: The La Concha Hotel was sold for $2.3 million. The land was not included in the sale and was leased for $100,000 annually.
1986: The City Commission by failing to take any action on a number of proposals lost the right to buy Truman Annex, which was later sold at public auction by the General Services Administration