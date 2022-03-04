1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, March 4th Fresh Gales from the South under Snug Sail. At 1/4 past 12 John Hammil was thrown overboard from the Lee Main Rigging, Lowered the Gig down and picked him up. Lat. 34.11 N. Long. 70.10 W. On the Sick List. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on Board 5220 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 61 lbs. Bread, 56 lbs. Pork, 3 2/4 Gls. Beans, 4 Gls. Spirits, Broached 1 bbl. Pork.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 71, wind north northeast 3, clouds 2 and smoky. Judge William Marvin read his decree in the case of the schooner Roseneath giving salvage to the schooner Dart $225 and smack $75 saying that neither were warranted. At night the town was illuminated but I did not illuminate my house as I saw no occasion for it.
1906: In response to reports that Greek divers were destroying the sponge beds, Gov. N.B. Broward wrote the sheriffs of Monroe, Lee, Hillsborough and Levy counties instructing them to enforce Florida’s law that prohibited taking of sponges by dredges or diving.
1955: Four-time Pulitzer Prize winning poet Robert Frost was on his regular annual Keys visit with his old friends Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Newton.
1967: The U.S. Navy reported that the military personnel and dependents in Key West totaled 18,953. The military also employed additional 2,006 civilian workers.
1976: Suspended Fire Chief Joseph “Bum” Farto, convicted in February on drug charges, was reported missing by his wife. He had left town in a rental car that was found in Miami but no trace was ever found of Farto. His disappearance let to the all-time bestselling Key West T-shirt that read “Where is Bum Farto?”
1983: The will of the late playwright Tennessee Williams was filed with the Monroe County Clerk of Court and was assigned to Circuit Court Judge Helio Gomez.
1995: “Arts for the Parks,” a national competition sponsored by the National Park Foundation, chose a painting of Fort Jefferson by Key West native George Carey to become part of the exhibition that toured the country.