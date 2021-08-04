1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:40 a.m. barometer 29.55, wind west southwest 1, clouds 4. Davis is very low, Alexander is better. At 7 a.m. the high-pressure double engine steamboat Cauca from Charleston four day for Texas came in. William Pinkney went over to Nassau in the schooner Wye yesterday evening. Went up to Justice Court and stopped at home till after dinner. The suit of Butler vs. American Cameron was tried and judgement for the defendant. The steamer Cauca is bound for St. Marta, New Grenada to run on the Magdalena River. P.m. siesta and reading.
1930: The U.S. Navy ordered that the Naval Station be put in an inactive status and the functions of the Seventh Naval District be transferred to Sixth Naval District in Charleston.
1935: A crowd estimate at 3,000 greeted the 265th Regiment Coast Artillery Florida National Guard when it arrived at the train station for its encampment at Fort Taylor. The troops marched to the fort, led by the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps and the 29-piece Regimental Band under the command of Caesar LaMonaca.
1955: A 26-year-old U.S. Navy man died of bulbar type of polio, the first death from the disease for the year.
1994: A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter arrived in Key West with a 117 Cuban refugees who had made a dash for freedom on a ferryboat that run out of fuel 30 miles from Havana.
1995: Capt. Linda V. Hutton relived Capt. Jay Munninghoff as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1996: Former City Commissioner Joe Balbontin, the people’s commissioner, died at 59.