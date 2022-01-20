1822: U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding in port New York.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and attempted to make a fire but the boy bringing bituminous coal without my knowing it I had to take the stove out of doors and throw out all the fire and commence again. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.66, thermometer 55, wind northeast by north 2, clouds 3. At 5 a.m. thermometer 48, thermometer 47 in passageway with free circulation of air. Taxed the costs in the case of the ship Isaac Allerton. The Judge ordered bill for division, proctors fee and other bills to be paid out of the gross sum so as to simplify the division, refused Bowne and Curry’s bill for $1,000 as agents on the grounds that were interested in the salvage and could not act as agents. In the afternoon he allowed Douglas and King to file bills for $300.00 each as proctors for the insurance companies that are quarreling for the residue, and that after his order all bills be filed before 10 a.m. and Winer Bethel and the Judge had some hard words. I was not present.
1912: Collier’s Weekly magazine’s cover story was the, “Opening of the Overseas Railroad to Key West.”
1912: Mulhall’s Wild West Show gave a performance at Trumbo. Colonel Mulhall’s show had appeared in all the major cities of the country and the tent was one of the largest every used in Key West.
1935: Official notice was received in Key West of the transfer of Fort Jefferson to the National Park Service from the Navy Department.
1958: A ground breaking was held for the Robert Gabriel housing project.
1959: A small fleet was on the way from Texas to drill an offshore oil test well near Key West. The State Cabinet of Conservation issued a permit to the Gulf Oil Corporation to drill a test well to 15,000 feet.
1970: Earl Duncan’s Dodge City, on North Roosevelt, changed its name to Duncan’s Ford, Lincoln and Mercury.
1979: Carl Bervaldi, who had been county commissioner for 20 years, died at the age of 85 at Florida Keys Memorial Hospital
1998: William Bibo, Monroe County’s suspended construction manager resigned after a hearing that could have cost him his job.