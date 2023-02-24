Today in Keys History

Postcard of the First Baptist Church and the Old Stone Church.

 Photo provided by Monroe County LIbrary

1890: Workmen installed seats in the new First Baptist Church on Eaton Street. The original church was destroyed by the Great Fire of 1886.

1905: The new Havana-American Cigar Company factory on County Road (now Flagler Avenue) near Second Street was completed at a cost of $40,000. It employed 700 cigarmakers.